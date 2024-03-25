First PREMIER Bank Has $6.45 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 1.8% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.78. 2,065,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,815. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on SO

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

