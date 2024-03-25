RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 10,672 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.85. 1,251,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,461. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

