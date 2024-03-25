RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,002 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 73,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,447. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

