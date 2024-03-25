RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.91. 250,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,926. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average of $110.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

