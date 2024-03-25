RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,291 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 1.5% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 99,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV remained flat at $40.08 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,067. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

