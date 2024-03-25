Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.27

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $697.07 million during the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

