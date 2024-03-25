Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.70

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 288405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 901.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

