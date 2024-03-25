Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.99

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.99 and last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 99783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

