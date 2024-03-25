Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.09

Shares of Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.09 and last traded at $39.09, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

Aisin Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80.

Get Aisin alerts:

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter. Aisin had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Aisin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.