Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Up 42.2% This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $17.70 or 0.00025310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $8.16 billion and approximately $603.81 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 42.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00082614 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00017425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,303,717 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,281,803 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

