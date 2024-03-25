iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $112.88. 340,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,624. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.