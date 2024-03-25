RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $19,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

EFG traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.43. The company had a trading volume of 493,099 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.58. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

