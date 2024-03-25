Worldcoin (WLD) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for about $8.67 or 0.00012401 BTC on popular exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $350.28 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,108,438 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 156,672,479.60799217 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 8.59012697 USD and is up 4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $281,982,328.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

