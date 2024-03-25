RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,713 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

IVE stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.30. 442,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,561. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.90 and a 52 week high of $185.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

