F&V Capital Management LLC Has $7.43 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. FOX accounts for about 2.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,367. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

