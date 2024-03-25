F&V Capital Management LLC Has $6.41 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,830 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 2.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in eBay by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,453 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,485 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,126 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $51.23. 5,621,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,997,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.82.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. eBay’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

