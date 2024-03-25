F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises about 2.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ADM shares. Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.51. 4,294,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,828,102. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.70.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

