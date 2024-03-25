F&V Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

F&V Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 69,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,346 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 309,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWG traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.44. 1,423,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,952. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

