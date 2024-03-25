HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,139 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. HP comprises approximately 3.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HP by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,019,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883,347 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 4,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $286,352,000 after buying an additional 9,294,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,025,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 145.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,723 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,904,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,632,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Get Our Latest Report on HPQ

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.