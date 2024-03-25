RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 20,843 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 8.8% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $62,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,262,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,703. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

