The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) is F&V Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allstate comprises 3.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.95. 2,459,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.39 and its 200 day moving average is $139.29. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $169.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of -136.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

