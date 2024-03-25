F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,275 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,275 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises 3.2% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,292. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

