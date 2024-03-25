Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Acquires Shares of 59,387 Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE owned about 0.54% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 281,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after buying an additional 62,825 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 115,790 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after buying an additional 78,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

GLTR stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $94.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,484. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.43. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $80.99 and a 12-month high of $96.04.

