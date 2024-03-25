Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $200.99. 4,030,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,814. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $203.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

