Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 117,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,812. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.