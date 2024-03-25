Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Invests $1.07 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.04. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.68.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

