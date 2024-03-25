Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Purchases Shares of 10,717 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV remained flat at $40.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. 233,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,067. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $40.39.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

