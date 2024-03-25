Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Takes $200,000 Position in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new stake in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE owned approximately 0.39% of Global Self Storage as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 48.5% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 16,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SELF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 37,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,974. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.20.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

About Global Self Storage

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.01%.

(Free Report)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.