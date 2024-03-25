Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Takes $250,000 Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.86. 929,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,101. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average is $61.36. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.3163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

