Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) is Pelham Capital Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Pelham Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,946,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,465 shares during the period. Soho House & Co Inc. comprises about 12.5% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned approximately 2.02% of Soho House & Co Inc. worth $28,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,114,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,396,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Soho House & Co Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

SHCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.04. 106,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,366. Soho House & Co Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

