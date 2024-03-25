Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 764,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,312,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 11.4% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982,232 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,651,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,960,000 after acquiring an additional 68,414 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.99. 2,755,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,272. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.51.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.