Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Makes New $21.18 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 68,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,178,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $345.16. 816,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,084. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $237.32 and a 52 week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

