Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 124,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,420,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,303,000 after acquiring an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 69,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after purchasing an additional 567,914 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.78. 242,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,303. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

