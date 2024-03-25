Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 203,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,506,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.0% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.43. 3,634,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,861. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average is $74.10.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.