OMG Network (OMG) One Day Volume Reaches $24.45 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $154.11 million and $24.45 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00082560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00024726 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001388 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars.

