CT UK High Income B Share (LON:CHIB) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.66

CT UK High Income B Share (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from CT UK High Income B Share’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT UK High Income B Share Price Performance
CHIB traded down GBX 4.10 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 80.50 ($1.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.49. CT UK High Income B Share has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 93 ($1.18). The stock has a market cap of £24.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.44 and a beta of 0.70.
CT UK High Income B Share Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CT UK High Income B Share
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for CT UK High Income B Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT UK High Income B Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.