Kava 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.60 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Kava has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $28.60 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00082560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00024726 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

