Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $589.10 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $589.10 or 0.00839337 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $510.15 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,927,773 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

