American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 24,260 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 221,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,292. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

