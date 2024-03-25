Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $2,084,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 72,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $391.71. 1,117,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,884. The stock has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.63 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $383.10 and a 200 day moving average of $330.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

