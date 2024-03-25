Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,047,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,489,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

