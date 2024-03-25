iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after acquiring an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.54. 4,444,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,452. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

