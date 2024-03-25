Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,956,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,369,562. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

