Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,538 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 413.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,278,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,337,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,326,000 after buying an additional 1,714,740 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,482 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,057,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,100,000 after acquiring an additional 938,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.27. 482,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.09 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,157.23%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

