361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.56

Shares of 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
361 Degrees International Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.93.
361 Degrees International Company Profile
361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.
