Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.60

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Spectris Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Further Reading

