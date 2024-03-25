Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.96

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.96 and last traded at $59.50, with a volume of 251720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.61.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.61 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 225,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

