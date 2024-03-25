Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,493 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded down $6.08 on Monday, reaching $248.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.01 and its 200 day moving average is $224.39.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.94.

Get Our Latest Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.