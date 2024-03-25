Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,347,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,074,725. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.