Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 297,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $137.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.87.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

